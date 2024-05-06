Traveler warns of possible luggage porter scam at Sea-Tac Airport

A concerned traveler posted to Reddit worried about a potential "luggage scam" at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The poster claims they pulled up into the departures area where a badged man offered their family assistance and then "demanded a $50 fee for his service."

They went on to write: "We told him we thought it's free or else we would have done it ourselves. I asked if we can talk to the manager. The manager came and ended up didn't charge us, but he did make a comment that (my race) is cheap."

Seeing this, FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Port of Seattle Spokesperson Perry Cooper said no report had been filed, but that officials were looking into it. Baggage porters do work at the airport, but they are all independent contractors that need to be sponsored with an airline to have an airport badge.

TIPS FROM SEA AIRPORT

If you want to schedule baggage assistance, you can do so on the airport's website. It’s similar to the process of securing a wheelchair and should be coordinated through your airline.

Don’t accept services without asking if there will be a cost.

Porters typically work for tips only, but how much the traveler pays is up to them.

If you feel something wrong has occurred, report it. Either to your airline or you can reach out to the Port of Seattle Police to file a report.

