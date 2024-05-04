Seattle mayor unveils $1.45 billion transportation levy proposal

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently unveiled his $1.45 billion transportation levy proposal, aimed at creating a safe, reliable and connected city.

The levy plans to fund local sidewalks, transit connections, bridge repair, and modernizations projects over the next eight years.

Because it's a levy, property owners would have to pay for it. If passed, the average homeowner would go from paying around $24 a month to $41 per month.

However, Mayor Harrell says he's confident voters will approve the proposal, as it's the result of overwhelming public feedback.

"We think we've tenured a smart package to the voters. The point of the outreach is to make sure we are aligned with what they want, so we think we are tenuring a proposal that the voters will approve," Harrell said.

Harrell also says the proposal was created with those on a fixed income in mind, and thinks this levy will help meet their needs.

"We also had discussions with people on fixed income, people that realize that they're still struggling to buy a loaf of bread in this city. And so we tried to calibrate the need for someone that is still worried about their financial situation, calibrating that against the need for the system we have to have to be the city we want it to be," Harrell said.

The Seattle City Council will now review the proposal and consider referring it to voters for the November 2024 ballot.

You can see where the money from the proposed levy will go on the Office of the Mayor's website.

