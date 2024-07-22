Seattle to enjoy cooler, milder temperatures this week

After a record-setting 17 consecutive days of temperatures 80 degrees or warmer at Sea-Tac Airport, highs mercifully dropped to the upper 70s Sunday. The 70s linger throughout the rest of the workweek.

Temperatures range in the 70s for Seattle through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This morning, many communities in Western Washington woke up to overcast skies. Just how warm (or not) we get this afternoon will depend on how quickly the clouds will clear. Afternoon sunshine is in the forecast.



This afternoon and evening, slightly breezy weather is possible for the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Admiralty Inlet area.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for many communities in Central and South Puget Sound, including Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Central Washington, a Red Flag Warning is posted until 11 tonight due to a low risk for lightning, gusty winds to 35 mph and dry, hot air.

Fire danger is elevated in the Methow Valley and parts of Central Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We're also forecasting a major threat for heat-related illnesses in Eastern Washington today. If you have family or friends on the east side of the state, check to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool and hydrated.



Air quality is good to moderate around Western Washington today. There may be some high-level smoke from fires in Oregon. Otherwise, air quality could drop at times in Eastern Washington in communities where wildfires are burning.



The upper 70s are on repeat through Friday. The low 80s return on Saturday and Sunday. Dry, warm and sunny weather is expected through much of this week.

Temperatures will be much more moderate and comfortable in Seattle during the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

At the end of this month, we're forecasting highs on either side of 80 degrees. The end of this month is looking cooler than the 90s we endured a couple of weeks ago.

Temperatures in Seattle in late July will likely be cooler than early July. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan