Seattle to enjoy cooler, milder temperatures this week

By and
Published  July 22, 2024 11:36am PDT
Seattle weather: Sunshine and upper-70s on repeat

After a record-setting 17 consecutive days of temperatures 80 degrees or warmer at Sea-Tac Airport, highs mercifully dropped to the upper 70s Sunday. The 70s linger throughout the rest of the workweek

Warm, mild and sunny weather is forecast for Seattle this week.

This morning, many communities in Western Washington woke up to overcast skies. Just how warm (or not) we get this afternoon will depend on how quickly the clouds will clear. Afternoon sunshine is in the forecast. 

This afternoon and evening, slightly breezy weather is possible for the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Admiralty Inlet area.

Sunshine and 70 degree weather are expected for the greater Seattle area Monday.

In Central Washington, a Red Flag Warning is posted until 11 tonight due to a low risk for lightning, gusty winds to 35 mph and dry, hot air. 

Hot, dry and unstable weather is forecast in Central Washington Monday.

We're also forecasting a major threat for heat-related illnesses in Eastern Washington today. If you have family or friends on the east side of the state, check to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Air quality is good to moderate around Western Washington today. There may be some high-level smoke from fires in Oregon. Otherwise, air quality could drop at times in Eastern Washington in communities where wildfires are burning.

The upper 70s are on repeat through Friday. The low 80s return on Saturday and Sunday. Dry, warm and sunny weather is expected through much of this week.

Near-normal temperatures and dry weather are on tap for Seattle this week.

At the end of this month, we're forecasting highs on either side of 80 degrees. The end of this month is looking cooler than the 90s we endured a couple of weeks ago.

The weather in late July for Seattle is looking cooler than what we experienced earlier this month.

Take good care!

Sincerely, 
Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan