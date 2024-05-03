Family of 81-year-old Seattle hit-and-run victim speaks out

A family is mourning the loss of 81-year-old Thomas Joseph Garnett, a Seattle man who was killed in a hit-and-run collision last month.

The deadly collision happened in White Center, just south of Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest on April 22, just after 10 p.m.

Tonight, his daughter is speaking out about his loss.

Investigators say the driver who hit him hasn't been caught and that’s been frustrating for Barbara Jo Garrett, the victim’s daughter. It’s been tough since her dad’s passing.

"The last time he saw me he gave me a hug and thanked me for helping him and told me he loved me, so it was a great last exchange," said Garrett.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected vehicle is described as a silver 2007-2016 Jeep Compass with front-end damage to the grill and hood.

"They can keep hiding if they want to, but I believe they will be discovered soon," said Garrett. "I just want them to take responsibility for this."

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest and charge.

"This is a hit-and-run homicide," said Jim Fuda, of Crime Stoppers. "We want to help bring some closure to the victim’s family."

The King County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the hit-and-run collision to call 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.P3Tips.com.

