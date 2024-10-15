Seattle weather: Lowland rain, thunderstorms, mountain snow ahead

It’ll truly feel like autumn this week across Seattle and Western Washington! We’re facing rounds of wet weather ahead. There’s even a small chance for mountain snow over Stevens and White Passes between Wednesday night and Thursday.

Today, there might be a light, isolated shower. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Plan on cloudy skies.

Highs in the greater Seattle region will reach the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX13 Seattle)

Wednesday morning could be soggy. The afternoon will have hit-or-miss showers with spotty thunderstorms. Sunbreaks are certainly possible tomorrow, but I’d still recommend keeping a rain jacket close by just in case.

Rainy weather surges back into the Seattle region Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As temperatures cool Wednesday evening through Thursday, there’s a slight chance for accumulation mountain snow. Snowflakes could start flying at the elevation of Stevens and White Passes, but only minor accumulations are possible down to 4,000 feet. Most of the snow will stick to the higher levels of the Olympics and Cascades.

Cool and showery for Thursday with a chance for mountain snow.

You can plan on sunbreaks and showers on Thursday. The atmosphere may be unstable enough to trigger weak thunderstorms, too. Friday is currently looking drier (even compared to what we were forecasting yesterday). Another atmospheric river takes aim at Western Washington on Saturday; however, this weather pattern looks weak, only sparking occasional showers.

Showers could linger into Sunday. Monday will offer glimpses of sunshine and on-and-off showers.

As we look ahead to next week, things are looking cooler and slightly wetter than normal.

Next week in Seattle is looking cooler and wetter than normal. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We’re so thankful for your viewership.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan