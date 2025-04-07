Seattle weather: Rainy day ahead for Tuesday

The Brief The rain will continue in Seattle on Tuesday, and there is another risk of thunderstorms. There will be breezy conditions and snow showers in the mountains.



Lots of rain on Monday. There was a risk of thunderstorms, and a few popped up around Walla Walla in eastern Washington, but they stayed clear of the Puget Sound region.

The rain will continue Tuesday, and there is another risk of thunderstorms, and we will have some breezy conditions with winds out of the sound 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

For the mountains - rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

What's next:

Wednesday will be a mainly dry day, and the temperatures warm up on Thursday but showers return in time for the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

