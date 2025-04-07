Seattle weather: Soaking rain with stray thunderstorms

The Brief After a warm weekend, more Seattle-like weather returns. Drenching rain may cause minor street flooding as visibility in general worsens driving conditions. There is a Flood Watch in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County.



After experiencing warm sunshine and highs in the low 70s on Saturday, Seattle is returning to its typical programming this time of year. Times of soaking rain with isolated thunderstorms will develop in western Washington Monday into Tuesday.

It'll be a gray, cool, blustery and soaking day in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Incoming winds for western Washington

It'll also be gray and breezy here-and-there today into Tuesday. Tomorrow, winds might near the criteria for a Wind Advisory in the typical areas (e.g. Whidbey Island, Bellingham and the coast).

Highs will be a couple of degrees below average in Seattle this afternoon.

Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Monday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms roll in to Puget Sound region

The rain today and Tuesday could make driving challenging at times. This isn't our usual drizzle: the rain could be drenching. In hyper-localized cases where there's bad drainage and heavy rain, there might be minor street flooding. At the bare minimum, there will be lowered visibility, pounding water on the roads and the risk of hydroplaning.



There might be stray lightning strikes and pockets of small hail today and tomorrow as well.

There will be rounds of heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There is a Flood Watch in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County.

Will it snow on the mountains this week?

Over the higher elevation mountain passes (e.g. Stevens and White Passes), there could be brief accumulating snowfall tonight and/or Tuesday night. While we can't rule out a few hours of snow at Snoqualmie Pass, there's a lesser chance down to 3,000 feet in elevation.

Exact snow totals over the passes are difficult to pinpoint at this time - simply because temperatures will be finicky. Overnight lows will drop below freezing which would support precipitation turning to snow at nighttime; however, highs will warm above freezing by the afternoons. The National Weather Service may post a Winter Weather Advisory. Stay tuned for that!

Far fewer showers are forecast on Wednesday as temperatures recover to the low 60s. The mid 60s are in store for Thursday with dry weather during the daytime and showers returning at some point in the evening.



Isolated showers will follow on Friday. Mostly dry weather takes over on Saturday. Sunday is looking lovely and shower-free.

Drier and milder weather will develop in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle )

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

