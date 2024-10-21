Multiple people found dead, injured near Fall City, WA

The Brief Several people were found dead and injured at a home near Fall City on Monday, Oct. 21, the King County Sheriff's Office said. KCSO Deputy Mike Mellis said when deputies arrived, they found a "tragic scene," and could not confirm how many were dead or injured. Deputies could not confirm how many were dead or injured.



King County deputies are investigating an incident that left several people dead near Fall City on Monday morning.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of a disturbance with possible gunfire involved at a home off Lake Alice Road Southeast before 5 a.m.

King County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Mellis told FOX 13 Seattle when deputies arrived, they found a "tragic scene."

Before deputies got to the scene, one of the neighbors was providing aid to one of the victims, who was later taken to the hospital.

Mellis said this case is a homicide investigation and there is more than one victim. There were also people who were injured, but it's unknown how many were involved and their conditions.

"I'm saddened. I'm very, very sad," King Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall said during a news conference while describing the scene. "Very, very sad, very disturbed. I know that my team will do an excellent job ub investigating this, and we will determine the facts related to this incident., but that could take several days, weeks, months."

According to deputies, they are looking at a potential domestic violence situation.

It is not known if a suspect was taken into custody, and what led up to the deadly incident.

The Washington State Patrol was called in to help with the crime scene, and the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit will be taking the lead in the investigation.

Cole-Tindall said investigators will be at the scene for several days.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the King County Sheriff's Office.

