A teen suspect could be in court as soon as Tuesday after five of seven family members were killed early Monday morning in Fall City.

Investigators have been at the scene for more than 24 hours after initial 911 calls came in reporting a disturbance with possible gunfire involved at a home off Lake Alice Road Southeast.

Arriving deputies immediately took a teen into custody while another teenager who had been hurt was taken to a Seattle hospital, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said. Both teens live at the house.

The King County Sheriff's Office said deputies who entered the home found the bodies of five people, two were adults and three were described to be young teenagers.

"Once bodies were discovered, clearly we understand that this is a hugely significant crime scene," he said.

Mellis said the shooting appeared to involve members of a family, but added that they didn't yet know how they were related. He also said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Neighbors told FOX 13 Seattle, the oldest of the kids in the home were around 15 years old. They say, although the parents often kept to themselves, busy with work and home projects, the kids in the home were friendly and often socialized with those in the community, sometimes helping other neighbors with projects around their houses.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The teen in custody was booked into King County’s juvenile detention facility, according to Mellis.

The teen will appear in court for a first hearing on Tuesday or Wednesday, a spokesperson for the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in an email.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

