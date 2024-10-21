For the second time in two weeks, a band traveling through Seattle had its van stolen, marking a bitter end to its first-ever U.S. tour.

Vancouver-based band Chase the Bear fell victim to theft after its final show at the Central Saloon in Georgetown on Saturday night.

Jordan Phillips, the band’s guitarist, explained they had wrapped up their performance and parked the van at the Element Hotel in Tukwila around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The group locked up the vehicle and headed to bed, expecting to begin their journey home later that morning.

"When we walked out into the parking lot, the van with all our gear was nowhere to be found," Phillips said.

The stolen items included amps, guitars, keyboards and other equipment — all of which had an estimated value of around $30,000.

Vancouver-based band Chase the Bear fell victim to theft after its final show at the Central Saloon in Georgetown on Saturday. (Chase the Bear)

"It all has sentimental value," Phillips added. "Personally, I had my own handmade guitar that I built myself. Our other guitarist had a guitar he sold every other guitar he owned to buy."

The band took to social media, posting on Reddit about the theft and expressing the emotional toll it has taken on them. They described the loss as "our whole life" and have since launched a GoFundMe to help recoup some of the costs.

During the band's tour, it made stops in Bellingham, Boise, Salt Lake City and Portland. Phillips admitted they were worried more about Portland than Seattle during their travels.

"Usually when people talk about a city, it’s Portland," said Phillips. "But I’ve come to learn Seattle is the kind of place where this thing does happen."

Unfortunately, Chase the Bear is not the only band to suffer such a blow in the Seattle area. Just two weeks ago, another band, Spirit of the Beehive, had its van and trailer stolen from a hotel in nearby SeaTac. They, too, lost tens of thousands of dollars in equipment and were forced to cancel the remainder of their tour.

Despite parking at what appeared to be a safe hotel, Phillips acknowledged that there were no security cameras covering the side of the building where the van was.

Tukwila Police have yet to respond to requests for information on the case.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

What is going on with WA's deer population?

Suspect DNA in 2009 Seattle robbery matches 2023 child rape, police seek ID

The Summit at Snoqualmie to charge daily parking fees. Here's why

Photo frenzy at WA's Mt. Rainier raises alarm over environmental damage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.