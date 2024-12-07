Seattle weather: Winter warnings, snow for WA mountains

After a rounds of heavy rain early this morning, we got a short dry break during the late afternoon. Another round of moisture will push in overnight with the cold front. This will bring lowland rain back along with heavy mountain snow. A weak ridge of high pressure will build in late Sunday, shutting off our precipitation chances.

As the cold front moves inland, snow levels have been steadily dropping from almost 9000' early this morning to 3000' by Saturday night. Overnight into Sunday morning will be the best chance of seeing snow in the Cascade passes.

The snowfall is forecast to be heavy at times, along with breezy winds. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the North and Central Cascades along with a Winter Weather Advisory in the Southern Cascades. We could pick up between 6-16" in spots through Sunday afternoon.

As rain and snow wrap on by midday Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will build on Monday and Tuesday, signaling some drier weather. Rain chances to return by Wednesday with an unsettled week and weekend ahead.