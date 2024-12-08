Tacoma family targeted by rock throwing vandal

A Pierce County family is concerned for their safety after an extreme case of vandalism. Earlier this week, the family says someone visited their home multiples times, throwing rocks, shattering multiple windows.

"There’s no reason to go around smashing other people’s property, just because you don’t them," said homeowner, Dave Anderson. "It just doesn’t make any sense. This isn’t how the world works."

Dave and his wife, Sadie Mitchell-Anderson, told FOX 13 the first rock was thrown just after midnight.

"We’re woken at about 12:45 a.m. to loud banging, shattering glass of our bedroom window," Dave explained.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

It would happen three more times over the course of several hours.

"There are other ways of to handle it beside getting violent," said Sadie.

The family spent the rest of Tuesday cleaning up the broken glass.

Surveillance video shows the person going up to their home, launching the rock and running away.

The family told FOX 13 they believe this is a case of extreme bullying against their son.

"We know who the person is who did this, unfortunately because the video doesn’t show a clear face, there is little police can do," said Anderson.

"We tried talking to the teen’s parents, but they just got defensive," said Sadie.

Considering the vandalism, the Andersons made the tough decision to pull their child out of school.

"He’s now taking online classes," said Dave. "Our son doesn’t even feel safe sleeping in his bedroom because his bedroom has a massive window right by his bed."

Due to the reoccurring vandalism, the Andersons have now installed their own security cameras.

"We’ve even put locks on the gates," said Dave. "It’s sad that it’s come to this, but until this person is held accountable or stops, it’s what we have to do."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Ruston, WA law limiting alcohol sales sparks backlash from locals

Police search for woman who robbed bank in Edmonds, WA

18-year-old arrested by SWAT team in Auburn, high-capacity guns seized

Man stabbed while running in North Seattle

Democrats weigh wealth tax as WA projected to be billions in the hole

Mom demands answers from Seattle police following murder of her son

Man arrested in 2013 child sex assault at Kent Dollar Tree, was JBLM soldier

Alleged tire slasher prowling North Beacon Hill in a Porsche

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.