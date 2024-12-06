Man stabbed while running in North Seattle

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was stabbed while running in North Seattle.

The stabbing happened at about 9 p.m. near 9500 Ashworth Avenue North, outside of Licton Springs Park.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man with a stab wound in his chest.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated the man at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspect was described as clean-shaved, tall and wearing a gray jacket.

The suspect was last seen running northbound on Ashworth Avenue North.

It's not known what led up to the stabbing, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA officer arrested, accused of flashing gun in road rage incident

Jewell Loyd reportedly requests trade from Seattle Storm after investigation completed

‘Happy Wrapped Day’: Seattle talks Top 5 Spotify artists

OR donut shop with a cult following to open in Seattle next week

Seattle councilmember Tammy Morales resigns, cites concerns over Council

Child rape victim files claim against Federal Way Public Schools

Seattle Sounders all-time leading goalscorer Raúl Ruidíaz to depart club

Soundgarden members reuniting for Seattle benefit concert

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.