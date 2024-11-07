Child in car seat nearly hit by gunfire in Seattle

A child narrowly avoided injury when a car was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon in Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of NE 95th St. and 35th Ave. NE.

A photo taken from inside the victim’s car shows the smashed-out glass. The image also captures a car seat which, according to investigators, was in the direct path of the bullet as it penetrated the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to uncover what may have prompted the shooting, as no clear motive has been established. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone with knowledge about the shooting or the suspects to come forward and contact the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger faces judge as lawyers fight death penalty

Woman stabbed 8 times in Seattle's Chinatown-International District: SPD

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

Americans reflect on 2024 election results: Optimism, uncertainty

How you can 'Make Camo Your Cause' and help homeless veterans

Starbucks holiday drinks return with Refreshers for 1st time: see the menu

Teen accused of killing toddler in SR 18 crash pleads not guilty

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.