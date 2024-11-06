Teen accused of killing toddler in SR 18 crash pleads not guilty

The 19-year-old accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler and seriously injured a mother appeared in court on Wednesday.

The family of the victim, 21-month-old Altyn, is seeking justice. The toddler's aunt asked Judge Johanna Bender to allow the media to show the accused driver's face.

"I think having attention to the fact that a baby was killed because he made some very, very poor decisions, I think is important," said Andrea Al-Sudani, addressing the judge.

The suspect, Alexis Andaluz-Lozano, showed up to court with multiple family members. He pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Prosecutors say Andaluz-Lozano was speeding in the rain on State Route 18, spun out into oncoming lanes, and crashed into another vehicle. Law enforcement said he appeared to exhibit signs of possible impairment after the crash, and that there were marijuana products inside his car.

"Most people that murder babies, whether they do it on purpose or not, or anybody else that murders someone, their faces are shown and usually the day that it happens. He was released within just a few days of it happening and I think it's really important that he's treated like everyone else who murders somebody or commits homicide whether intentionally or unintentionally," Al-Sudani said.

Altyn's mother suffered multiple broken bones in the crash, and her son died at the scene.

Despite the family's wishes, Judge Bender ruled against showing Andaluz-Lozano's face.

"The court has the authority to limit that contact or that filming only when necessary to preserve the substantial trial rights of any party. I am satisfied today that there is a genuine safety concern here, and that it is necessary to limit the press access to today's hearing in order to preserve the safety of Mr. Lozano and his family and therefore his ability to participate fully later in trial," Judge Bender said.

Andaluz-Lozano posted $150,000 bail two days after his arrest. He is currently required to be under electronic home monitoring.

