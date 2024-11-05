Bob Ferguson wins WA governor election, Reichert not conceding
SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will now become the state’s next governor after he clinched victory in the November 2024 election Tuesday night.
Ferguson, the Democratic front-runner, was elected over Republican Dave Reichert, former congressman and King County Sheriff.
The Associated Press called the race at 8:30 p.m. on election night. However, Reichert announced he would not concede until all votes are counted in the race.
"We are not going to concede this race until the last vote is counted," said Reichert, addressing his supporters in Bellevue.
Ferguson accepted his win at the Washington State Democratic Party headquarters in Seattle.
Ferguson had his eyes set on the governor’s office ever since Jay Inslee announced he was not seeking reelection for a fourth term. They both assumed office in January of 2013.
The 59-year-old Washington native previously served as the chair of the King County Council from 2009 to 2013.
Ferguson says his commitments to Washingtonians are increasing public safety, ending the fentanyl epidemic and increasing access to housing and affordable healthcare. He also says he’s dedicated to fixing the state’s broken ferry system.
Many state leaders endorsed Ferguson, including Senator and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell and King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Ferguson released the following statement after winning the gubernatorial race:
Ferguson will take over as Washington’s 23rd governor in January.
