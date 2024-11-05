Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will now become the state’s next governor after he clinched victory in the November 2024 election Tuesday night.

Ferguson, the Democratic front-runner, was elected over Republican Dave Reichert, former congressman and King County Sheriff.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:30 p.m. on election night. However, Reichert announced he would not concede until all votes are counted in the race.

"We are not going to concede this race until the last vote is counted," said Reichert, addressing his supporters in Bellevue.

Ferguson accepted his win at the Washington State Democratic Party headquarters in Seattle.

Ferguson had his eyes set on the governor’s office ever since Jay Inslee announced he was not seeking reelection for a fourth term . They both assumed office in January of 2013.

The 59-year-old Washington native previously served as the chair of the King County Council from 2009 to 2013.

Ferguson says his commitments to Washingtonians are increasing public safety, ending the fentanyl epidemic and increasing access to housing and affordable healthcare. He also says he’s dedicated to fixing the state’s broken ferry system .

Many state leaders endorsed Ferguson, including Senator and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Ferguson released the following statement after winning the gubernatorial race:

"I am honored that Washingtonians have chosen me to fight for them. To the thousands of supporters and volunteers who helped make this victory possible — thank you.

We won by building a massive grassroots coalition, including more than 110,000 individual contributions. We relentlessly traveled across the state to build support and listen to the hopes and concerns of Washingtonians. Those conversations will guide me as your Governor.

Thank you to Congressman Dave Reichert for running a hard-fought campaign and his many years of public service. I wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life.

To my wife Colleen — you have been there every step of the way through this journey. Literally! You went doorbelling with me the very first day that I knocked on doors as a candidate for the County Council, and we have walked this path together ever since that initial "doorbelling date." Thank you.

To Jack and Katie, our teenage twins, I want you to know that while my job is changing, some things will definitely stay the same. Katie — you will still see me in the bleachers cheering for you and your teammates at all of your fastpitch softball tournaments. Jack — next summer we have quite a few peaks on your bucket list to climb. I’m excited to get back on the trails with you.

In the coming weeks, I will make announcements about the team I am building to help lead Washington into 2025 and beyond. Together, with your support, we will make progress on the most critical issues facing our state, from public safety to housing affordability, from economic development to the ferry system. I am looking forward to this opportunity and challenge."

Ferguson will take over as Washington’s 23rd governor in January.

