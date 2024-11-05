What is Initiative 2066, what will it do for natural gas options in WA?

It is Election Day in Washington state and there are four initiatives that voters will be making decisions on before dropping their ballots at one of the 540 authorized ballot drop locations.

One is Initiative 2066. This measure will impact regulations on energy providers.

Specifically, the language aims to alter the options that residents and businesses have to access natural gas.

How will Initiative 2066 change natural gas options in WA?

The initiative will amend various state laws to preserve the natural gas infrastructure.

This measure addresses concerns about recent regulatory and corporate trends that could impact the public’s access to gas as an energy option. It also emphasizes that utilities must continue to provide natural gas to customers who request it, even if other energy sources are available.

The passing of Initiative 2066 strengthens obligations for gas companies, requiring them to provide natural gas to all eligible individuals or businesses within their service areas.

For full election news, FOX 13's live election coverage will keep you up to date.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

How do I vote by mail in Washington? Everything you need to know

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

