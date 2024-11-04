Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

As Election Day approaches in the United States, the Electoral College remains a topic of discussion and debate among many voters.

This system, enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, determines the method by which the country elects its president and vice president.

If you're still curious about how this whole process works, keep reading as we break down the workings of the Electoral College and the number of votes each state contributes to the process.

What is the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is composed of 538 electors, a number that parallels the total voting membership of the United States Congress: 435 Representatives, 100 Senators, and three electors for the District of Columbia as granted by the 23rd Amendment.

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure a majority of these electoral votes, which currently stands at 270.

How many electoral votes does each state get?

Each state's allotment of electoral votes corresponds to its congressional delegation, which is the sum of its senators (always two per state) and its representatives (based on the state's population). The District of Columbia, despite having no voting representation in Congress, has three electoral votes.

The distribution of electoral votes is adjusted every 10 years following the national census, which can lead to shifts in political power among states due to population changes. This process, known as redistricting or reapportionment, ensures that the Electoral College reflects the demographic makeup of the nation.

Electoral votes by state

Alabama - 9 votes

Kentucky - 8 votes

North Dakota - 3 votes

Alaska - 3 votes

Louisiana - 8 votes

Ohio - 17 votes

Arizona - 11 votes

Maine - 4 votes

Oklahoma - 7 votes

Arkansas - 6 votes

Maryland - 10 votes

Oregon - 8 votes

California - 54 votes

Massachusetts - 11 votes

Pennsylvania - 19 votes

Colorado - 10 votes

Michigan - 15 votes

Rhode Island - 4 votes

Connecticut - 7 votes

Minnesota - 10 votes

South Carolina - 9 votes

Delaware - 3 votes

Mississippi - 6 votes

South Dakota - 3 votes

District of Columbia - 3 votes

Missouri - 10 votes

Tennessee - 11 votes

Florida - 30 votes

Montana - 4 votes

Texas - 40 votes

Georgia - 16 votes

Nebraska - 5 votes

Utah - 6 votes

Hawaii - 4 votes

Nevada - 6 votes

Vermont - 3 votes

Idaho - 4 votes

New Hampshire - 4 votes

Virginia - 13 votes

Illinois - 19 votes

New Jersey - 14 votes

Washington - 12 votes

Indiana - 11 votes

New Mexico - 5 votes

West Virginia - 4 votes

Iowa - 6 votes

New York - 28 votes

Wisconsin - 10 votes

Kansas - 6 votes

North Carolina - 16 votes

Wyoming - 3 votes

When does the Electoral College vote take place?

The Electoral College vote typically takes place in December following the November general election. The electors meet in their respective state capitals to cast their votes, which are then sent to the President of the Senate, who officially tallies them.

It is important to note that most states adopt a "winner-takes-all" approach, awarding all electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote in that state. Maine and Nebraska, however, allocate their votes using a proportional system based on congressional district results.

Controversy often surrounds the Electoral College, with critics arguing that it can lead to a situation where a candidate wins the national popular vote but loses the election. Defenders maintain that the system protects the interests of smaller states and prevents a concentration of power in more populous urban areas.

