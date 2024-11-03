1 dead, 3 injured in Puyallup, WA shooting

A 23-year-old is dead, and three more victims have been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Puyallup area.

Just before 1 a.m. on November 3, deputies say they arrived to the scene of a crash on 152nd Street East and 66th Avenue East. This was the scene of one of two separate shootings.

Puyallup crash site

There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who had crashed into a ditch. Responding law enforcement say he was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

Then, three more young adults arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, bringing the total number of known gunshot victims to four people, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

One of the shooting victims, a 23-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Puyallup crash site

Right now, deputies report they have not found a suspect related to the shooting. However, they report knowing about a nearby party in the area and are continuing to investigate how the shooting may be related to the event.

A second shooting was located at 58th Avenue and 152nd Street. Deputies ask anyone in the area of either shooting to report if they caught anything suspicious on cameras or any cars that passed by between midnight and 12:50 a.m. on November 3.

There is a place to upload these images on the Pierce County Sheriff's Community Evidence Portal.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact the sheriff’s department, or you can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers on their app, website, or the Sheriff’s App.

