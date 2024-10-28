Woman accused of yelling racial slurs, shoving teen at Puyallup park

Police arrested a woman after witnesses said she shouted racial slurs and hateful comments at different groups of teens at a Puyallup park, telling many of them to "go back to their country."

Appearing in court on crutches, Jennifer Vincent entered a not guilty plea Monday afternoon. Last Friday, Vincent called 911 to report she was assaulted at Pioneer Park and requested medical assistance, according to police.

Court records show when officers arrived, witnesses reported it was Vincent who was harassing different groups of teens at the park, including some who were taking pictures for a Quinceañera.

Vincent allegedly told the groups "go back to your country" multiple times, then got into the face of one of the teens and shoved him. The teen pushed back and that’s when Vincent called 911. Witnesses told officers, Vincent told the teens she was going to have them arrested and used terms like "beaner" and the "N" word.

When officers arrived at the park, they say Vincent was not cooperative. She was screaming, repeatedly interrupted officers, refused to answer questions and resisted arrest, according to court documents.

Vincent is facing a hate crime - malicious harassment charge, assault and resisting arrest.

"In my review of the criminal history I have some concerns due to the most recent charge out of Puyallup Municipal Court in close proximity to these recent charges, I do think some sort of bail is appropriate. I’ll set bail at $10,000," the judge said.

The judge also ruled Vincent have no contact with witnesses or the alleged victim in this case.

FOX 13 Seattle took a closer look at the numbers when it comes to bias crimes. According to the 2023 Washington Crime Report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, when it comes to bias crimes by race, Hispanic and Latino bias was the second-most prevalent, with the most being African American.

Vincent is scheduled to be back in court on November 25.

