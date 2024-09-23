Report shows anti-Asian attacks surge in Seattle area

A new study has found that almost two in five Asian residents across King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties have experienced anti-Asian hate within the past year.

A report conducted by The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) found that close to 40% of Asian people in the city report experiencing hate within the last year. The report highlights various forms of harassment, including name-calling, threats, and physical violence, sparking concerns about safety within Seattle’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities.

Community leaders gathered in Seattle’s Little Saigon on Monday to assess the data and raise awareness about its findings.

"Little Saigon is feeling the brunt of some of the safety issues in the downtown core," said Quynh Pham, Executive Director of Friends of Little Saigon. She emphasized that while these challenges have existed for years, the COVID-19 pandemic left her community feeling more exposed.

"We’re at a tipping point for this neighborhood," Pham added.

Georgette Bhathena, Chief Programs Officer at TAAF, says that anti-Asian hate and bias have persisted since the pandemic, yet the issue is often overlooked.

The study conducted by TAAF revealed that 20% of those surveyed reported being physically assaulted in racially motivated attacks. Other data shows fear of violence is inspiring Asian community members to make some serious changes. According to a speaker from Seattle's Filipino community, many concerned seniors have started taking self-defense classes, learning how to use canes and umbrellas for protection. Korean leaders have expressed a desire for stronger relationships with local law enforcement to address the rising crime.

The study revealed 75% of respondents have altered their behavior to avoid being targeted.

"People are concerned about their safety," Bhathena said. "They’re hesitant to go out late at night or to speak in their native languages."

In addition to hate incidents, the region has seen a surge in home invasions and ambushes targeting Asian families from Kent to South Seattle. Over the weekend, Eastside authorities reported organized crime rings targeting elderly Asian Indian residents in Bellevue and Redmond.

Michael Itti, Executive Director of the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC), highlighted the importance of documenting incidents and offering support to victims. His organization provides bilingual staff to help victims access resources such as legal aid.

"We know there are a lot of residents in the Chinatown International District who view public safety as a top concern," Itti said. His organization is also encouraging bystander intervention training, urging people to walk in groups, avoid wearing expensive jewelry, and report incidents to law enforcement.

