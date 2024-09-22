Tickets still available for Green Day Seattle concert
SEATTLE - Green Day is coming back to Seattle, and tickets are still available--but time is running out.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
The iconic rock band will be playing T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket information for their The Saviors Tour can be found on Ticketmaster, or on the Green Day tour page.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE
