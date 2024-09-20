I-405 closures in Bothell, Renton scheduled for this weekend

If you’re still finalizing those weekend plans, there are two full directional closures on the Interstate 405 corridor, and it all starts Friday night.

Those closures are happening on I-405 in Bothell as well as in Renton.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging everyone to plan because this closure will make getting around this weekend a lot tougher, especially with UW Huskies and Seahawks playing this weekend.

In Bothell, it’s on Northbound I-405 from State Route 522 to State Route 527. It’s all to pave that area as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. This closure starts at 11 p.m. on Friday and then crews will reopen the area on Monday at 5 a.m.

The following northbound I-405 on- and off-ramps will be closed:

Eastbound/westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405

Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard on- and off-ramps

SR 527 off-ramp (Exit 26)

In Renton, crews will shut down Southbound I-405 from Sunset Boulevard Northeast at Exit 5 to SR 167, starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday. This construction is all part of the I-405/SR 167 program, which WSDOT said is aiming to improve a more than 50-mile transportation system. Crews will reopen the area at 4 a.m. on Monday.

The following on and off-ramps will be closed on southbound I-405:

Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southport Drive on-ramp to northbound I-405

SR 900/SR 169 on- and off-ramps (Exit 4)

Talbot Road South on and off-ramps (Exit 3)

SR 167 off-ramp (Exit 2)

WSDOT will have detour signs posted, but they advise everyone to "know before you go" to prevent those traffic backups.

