New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers
SEATTLE - Drivers in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood will now feel relief from construction as new lanes open Monday.
Montlake Lid project development offramp opening via WSDOT
HOV 3+ and transit direct access ramps opened on SR-520 on September 16. The development comes as part of a 5-year road project in the area.
Here is what WSDOT says drivers should expect in the area.
- New four-way stop on the Montlake Lid. We have a uniformed police officer out there this morning to make sure folks stop.
- New northbound to eastbound SR 520 HOV 3+ access on 24th Ave
- New HOV lanes on NB/SB Montlake Blvd.
- HOV3+ and Transit-only on new ramps. (We are working with our partners on enforcement)
