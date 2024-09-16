New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers

Drivers in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood will now feel relief from construction as new lanes open Monday.

Montlake Lid project development offramp opening via WSDOT

HOV 3+ and transit direct access ramps opened on SR-520 on September 16. The development comes as part of a 5-year road project in the area.

Here is what WSDOT says drivers should expect in the area.

New four-way stop on the Montlake Lid. We have a uniformed police officer out there this morning to make sure folks stop.

New northbound to eastbound SR 520 HOV 3+ access on 24th Ave

New HOV lanes on NB/SB Montlake Blvd.

HOV3+ and Transit-only on new ramps. (We are working with our partners on enforcement)

