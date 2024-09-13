Green River Killer Gary Ridgway transferred out of King County Jail

Gary Ridgway, the man infamously known as the Green River Killer, has been transferred from King County Jail to a different facility, according to public records.

The Washington Victim Notification Network sent a notification on Friday saying Ridgway was transferred out of King County Department of Adult & Juvenile Detention, and is now in custody at "another facility."

Ridgway, 75, was booked into the King County Jail on Monday for an "institutional hold." The exact reason why he was brought to Seattle is still unknown.

Ridgway was transported from Walla Walla's Washington State Penitentiary, where he is serving 49 consecutive life sentences for murder. According to the Department of Corrections, Ridgway's location is still listed as the Washington State Penitentiary, so it's likely he was just transferred back to Walla Walla.

The King County Sheriff's Office was responsible for Ridgway's five-day stay in Seattle. When asked about the move, the sheriff's office said it's continuing to actively investigate cases that are potentially related to Ridgway.

According to the King County Jail roster, Ridgway was transferred from King County Jail at 9:42 a.m.

Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to murdering 49 women in King County from 1982 to 1998.

