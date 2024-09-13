Seattle bank robbers make off with $9k using a handwritten note

Two bank robbers got away with nearly $10,000 in Seattle, armed only with a note.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Terry Avenue North, about two blocks away from Lake Union Park.

Investigators say the robbers did not use any weapons.

"One of the suspects handed a note to the teller and that essentially said, ‘$50s, $100s, no dye packs or trackers,’ and the other suspect stood nearby the doorway," said Detective Eric Muñoz with Seattle Police.

The suspects got away on foot with more than $9,000 in cash. However, surveillance footage from the bank captured several images of the crooks. One of the pictures captured an image of the suspect before they put their masks on, revealing much of the robber’s face.

"It’s insane to me. The middle of the day, it’s just crazy. I’m shocked they haven’t caught them," said Rachel Moormeier, a small business owner whose shop is next to the Wells Fargo that was robbed.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained data from the FBI that shows there have been 38 bank robberies in Seattle so far this year. The most happened in March, with 11 total bank robberies. There have been two this month.

Related article

If anyone has information regarding the identities of the Wells Fargo bank robbers Seattle police ask you to call 911 or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers never asks for your name, and you can remain anonymous.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Tacoma man, 73, speaks out after brutal assault by group of seven

Seattle's RapidRide G Line launches Saturday, just in time for Apple Cup

Boeing machinists in WA go on strike after rejecting contract offer

Seattle Kraken announce 2024 theme nights, giveaways, more

Police arrest 2 men, find guns and drugs inside Aberdeen apartment

Seattle Public Schools parents voice concerns over closures, rezoning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.