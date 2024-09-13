Seattle's RapidRide G Line launches Saturday, just in time for Apple Cup

Starting Sept. 14, Seattle’s new RapidRide G Line will be up and running, connecting some of the city’s busiest neighborhoods just in time for the Apple Cup game at Lumen Field.

The launch marks the completion of one of the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) largest and most ambitious transit projects, designed to provide frequent and reliable public transit along Madison Street.

The RapidRide G Line, operated by King County Metro, will run every six minutes throughout most of the day, offering a major boost in connectivity between downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, First Hill the Central District and Madison Valley. The service aims to ease congestion and reduce travel time with dedicated bus lanes, priority signals, and modern bus stops, including center-running stations to facilitate quicker boarding.

"This project is a huge step forward in Seattle’s public transit infrastructure," said an SDOT spokesperson. "It’s designed not just to move more people, but to make the streets safer and more accessible for everyone, including pedestrians and cyclists."

Key features and benefits

Frequent service: With buses arriving every six minutes during peak hours, the G Line offers one of the most frequent transit services in the region.

Dedicated lanes: The new route includes 1.4 miles of dedicated bus lanes, ensuring that buses can bypass general traffic and maintain reliable schedules.

Improved accessibility: New sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks and curb bulbs have been installed along the route to enhance pedestrian access and safety.

Sustainable transit: The RapidRide G Line supports Seattle’s sustainability goals by encouraging more residents to choose public transportation over driving, contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The timing of the G Line’s launch is particularly significant as it coincides with the Apple Cup game at Lumen Field, where thousands of fans are expected. The new line is anticipated to ease travel to and from the game, providing a convenient and efficient alternative to driving in downtown traffic.

The RapidRide G Line project was made possible through a collaboration between SDOT, King County Metro, and various other partners, including federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration, Sound Transit, and support from Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities.

The project has been a decade in the making, beginning as part of the Seattle Transit Master Plan in 2012. Madison Street was identified as a crucial corridor needing enhanced transit service due to its high density of businesses, medical facilities, and residential areas.

Residents can expect a significant improvement in their daily commutes, with faster and more reliable connections to essential services such as schools, hospitals, and shopping districts.

For more information on schedules and stops, visit King County Metro’s RapidRide website.

