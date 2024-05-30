How to watch the 2024 Apple Cup

Although the University of Washington is no longer in the Pac-12, the Huskies will still be taking on the Washington State Cougars in the annual Apple Cup matchup.

The matchup between the Huskies and Cougs has been happening since 1900-- over 124 years-- and is typically played on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

This year's Boeing Apple Cup will be played on Sept. 14 at Lumen Field, with kick off at 12:30 p.m.

Even though UW left the Pac-12, they reached an agreement with WSU to continue the Apple Cup series at least through 2028.

You can watch the game on the streaming service Peacock.

The Huskies are coming off their National Championship run from last year where they fell to the Michigan Wolverines 34-13. They were nearly undefeated last season, ending with a 14-1 record overall.

The Cougs ended their 2023 season 5-7 overall.

You can get tickets to the Apple Cup here.

The Washington Huskies will have a pair of Big Ten Conference matchups against Rutgers and UCLA that will air on FOX on Friday nights this fall.

In their first road game of the season, the Huskies will travel to New Jersey to take on the Scarlet Knights on Sept. 27. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.

Washington's final home game of the year will also get the network treatment against former Pac-12 Conference rival UCLA on Nov. 15. That game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

READ MORE: Washington Huskies to play two Friday night games on FOX

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY is a dedicated primetime window showcasing elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall. In total, FOX has 12 games set to air on Friday nights this fall. Nine of those games involve teams from the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the Mountain West Championship game is also set to air on FOX on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Huskies will play nine Big Ten Conference games in total during their first season in the new league. Three of those games will come against former Pac-12 Conference rivals in USC, UCLA, and Oregon.

Kickoff times and television networks for the remaining 10 games on Washington's schedule will be determined at later dates.

