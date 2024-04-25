Washington Huskies Michael Penix Jr, Rome Odunze selected in top ten of NFL Draft

article

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze of the Washington Huskies were both selected in the top 10 with consecutive selections in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Penix was selected with the ninth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons with Odunze going 10th overall to the Chicago Bears.

The connection between Penix and Odunze helped power the Huskies offense the last two seasons as Washington made it to the National Championship game against the University of Michigan in January.

Penix was the fourth quarterback to be selected in the draft behind USC's Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, LSU's Jayden Daniels second to the Washington Commanders, and North Carolina's Drake Maye third to the New England Patriots.

Odunze was the second receiver off the board behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall. Odunze gets to join Williams in Chicago as the Bears had two selections in the top ten.

It's just the second time in school history the Huskies have had two selections in the top ten of the draft. In the 1941 NFL Draft, center Rudy Mucha went No. 4 overall to the Clevleand Rams, and running back Dean McAdams went No. 8 overall to the Brooklyn Dodgers.

