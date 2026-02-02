Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann named NHL First Star of the Week

article

The Brief Kraken left winger Jared McCann was named the NHL's First Star of the Week with seven points on four goals and three assists in three victories for Seattle last week. McCann was joined by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilveskiy, and Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konecny as the Three Stars of the Week. McCann joins goaltender Martin Jones as the only Kraken players to earn NHL First Star of the Week honors. Jones earned the award in January 2023 after going 3-0 with two shutouts and a 1.67 goals-against average.



Kraken left winger Jared McCann was named the NHL's First Star of the Week with seven points on four goals and three assists in three victories for Seattle last week.

McCann had a four-point game with two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals, a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a goal in a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

McCann was joined by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilveskiy, and Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konecny as the Three Stars of the Week.

Vasilevskiy went 3-0-0 with a shutout, 1.95 goals-against average, and a .930 save percentage for the Lightning, while Konecny had five goals and two assists for seven points in four games for the Flyers..

McCann joins goaltender Martin Jones as the only Kraken players to earn NHL First Star of the Week honors. Jones earned the award in January 2023 after going 3-0 with two shutouts and a 1.67 goals-against average.

Forward Eeli Tolvanen was named the Second Star of the Week in December with two goals and four assists for six points in three games for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NHL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken takes victory in Las Vegas over Golden Knights

Shane Wright scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-2

Capitals' Brandon Duhaime fined for poking Seattle Kraken's Jacob Melanson from the bench

Ackley Brands names wine partner at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Jared McCann's four-point night carries Seattle Kraken to 5-1 win over Capitals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.