Seattle Police: 2025 year in review shows some crime numbers dropping

The Brief Seattle police reported a significant drop in violent crime in 2025, including a 36% reduction in homicides. The announcement came days after two Rainier Beach High School students were shot and killed, underscoring ongoing safety concerns. Police leaders say increased staffing, targeted policing and gun recovery efforts contributed to improved crime trends, but more work remains.



The Seattle Police Department released its 2025 crime stats Monday afternoon during its annual year in review.

The announcement comes on the heels of the traumatic shooting in Rainier Beach that left two Seattle Public School students dead Friday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes paused briefly to acknowledge the pain felt by the community. He said that the city still has a lot of work to do to improve safety, though he's encouraged that violent crime numbers had dropped in 2025.

"Two Rainier Beach High School students were tragically shot and killed near a bus stop, just steps away from what has always been off limits, a public school," said SPD Chief Barnes.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes speaks on the fatal shooting of two Rainier Beach High School students.

The chief took a moment Monday to remember the teens who were shot and killed near Rainier High School. Friends and loved ones gathered near the site for several emotional vigils this past weekend.

"Less than 48 hours later, another young man was killed after a party. Three others were hospitalized after being shot. Their losses underscore the truth that we cannot ignore," said Barnes.

Despite the devastation caused by the latest round of gun violence, Barnes says the analysis of 2025 crime numbers is providing some hope for a less violent future.

"Today I stand here encouraged," Barnes said.

By the numbers:

The chief released the department's year in review Monday, saying there was a 36% reduction in homicides in 2025, with 21 fewer lives lost, the lowest number since the pandemic.

2025 Homicides - SPD Year in Review

36% reduction in homicides

21 fewer lives lost than in the year before

Lowest number of homicides since before the pandemic

He also said SPD reported that of those cases, many were solved. He said in 2025, they had a homicide clearance rate of 86% compared to just 57% in 2024.

The numbers also included a 36% reduction in people struck by gunfire, and an 8% drop in aggravated assaults, a 24% reduction in reports of stolen vehicles and a large increase in firearms recovered.

Crime Stats

Reduction in people struck by gunfire by 36%

Reduction in aggravated assault by 8%

Reduction in stolen vehicles by 24%

1,500 firearms recovered (an increase of 74%)

"In 2025, we saw an 18% reduction in the overall reduction in crime in our city," Barnes said.

Barnes said a focus on retention and recruitment also paid off in 2025, with more than 160 officers hired along with a reduced number of separations.

2025 Retention & Recruitment

Hired 167 officers in 2025

More officers hired than at any other time

SPD reduced number of officer separations

"This is not a victory lap, this is the first lap in a long marathon to work toward public safety," Barnes said.

He says they also used neighborhood policing officers to curtail crime in targeted areas and focused on analyzing who was committing the most crimes when it came to gun violence, including juvenile offenders.

"We were only looking at four or more incidents where this person was caught with a gun within 18 months, and that list is about 60 people, and we have to figure out, how do we connect with them and get them on the right path?"

Barnes said the city will also install more cameras in the area of Capitol Hill near Garfield High School and in Pioneer Square, bringing the total number to around 62 located throughout the community.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cantwell urges DOJ to stop pressuring states like WA for voter registration data

Gunfight kills 1, injures 3 in Seattle's 'Sinking Ship' garage

T-Mobile to lay off hundreds of WA employees across the state

Reports: Seattle Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl 2026

Burglars steal $50K worth of Seahawks merch from Seattle store ahead of Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.