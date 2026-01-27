Man in critical condition after North Seattle shooting

The Brief Seattle police are investigating an early Tuesday shooting near Aurora Avenue North where a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car. The victim remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center as authorities search for multiple suspects who fled the scene.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near North 98th Street and Aurora Avenue North 98th Street before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and provided medical treatment until medics arrived.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, as of early Tuesday.

According to investigators, multiple suspects shot the victim as he was sitting inside his car. The suspects then drove away from the scene before police arrived.

It's still not known what led up to the shooting, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-344-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

