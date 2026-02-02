New law could increase a pack of cigarettes to $17 in Seattle

The Brief A new law would increase cigarette taxes in Washington state by $2. The sponsor of the law says the tax would raise money for the state, while also keeping kids from smoking. People in opposition to the law worry increasing taxes on cigarettes will hurt small business owners.



A newly proposed law would increase cigarette taxes in Washington state by $2 per pack, meaning you could pay as much as $17 to smoke.

What the bill does

By the numbers:

House Bill 2382 would add a $2 tax on cigarettes. If it passes, that will mean you would pay more than $5 in taxes (there is already a $3 tax on cigarettes) per pack of cigarettes in the state – just in taxes.

In Seattle, a pack of cigarettes costs about $15 per pack. An extra $2 in taxes could push a pack to $17.

"This bill’s not trying to penalize anyone. It’s trying to help us make sure that we take care of all of our communities in Washington, supporting our general fund, and those impacted by these products," said Representative Lisa Parshley, the sponsor of the bill.

The bill would also impact vapes, cigars, and dip.

Where the money will go

The tax is expected to raise millions of dollars every year that would go toward supporting the state.

The first $10 million per year would go to the Department of Health.

The next $2 million per year would go to the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The remaining money from the tax would go toward the state’s general fund.

"In this time when we’ve got a budget issue, we’ve got impacts from HR1. This is a very important revenue," said Parshley.

What they're saying:

During a public hearing in Olympia, community members shared personal stories of how cigarettes affected their own lives and why they want the law to pass.

"Once youth are hooked on to nicotine by way of flavored tobacco, many also turn to cigarettes. My childhood best friend didn’t need cheap and easy access to cigarettes. What she needed was support, treatment and a way out," said Suhani Singh, who is in favor of the bill.

However, people against the proposed law worry about what increasing the cost of cigarettes could do to small businesses.

"Small stores are already struggling. Family-run businesses feel every cost increase, even small ones. We’re dealing with raising expenses, dramatically increasing rents, more theft, tighter profit margins, and another tax increase could push more stores to close," said Yujin Ghim, with the Washington Korean American Grocers Association.

The American Cancer Society has been pushing for the tax, and they project the $4 per pack tax increase would prevent nearly 6000 kids from becoming adults who smoke and help more than 20 thousand adults quit smoking.

HB 2382 is scheduled for more debate this Friday.

If the bill does pass, it will take effect this summer.

