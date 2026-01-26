Man found dead in Kent, WA, homicide investigation launched

The Brief Kent police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in brush near Riverview Park along the Green River. The victim was identified as a 33-year-old Kent resident, and police say his injuries were consistent with homicide. No ongoing threat to the public has been identified, and investigators are asking for tips.



Kent police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the brush.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene on 74th Avenue South on Sunday after getting a 911 call about the body. The scene was near Riverview Park along the Green River.

Details on the man's injuries were not disclosed, but police said they were consistent with a homicide.

The victim was identified as a 33-year-old Kent resident.

Police said there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Kent Police at 253-856-5808 or KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

How much does it cost to attend Super Bowl 2026? We crunched the numbers

Pierce County deputies shoot armed man in Parkland, WA

Seattle crowds protest US Border Patrol shooting of Alex Pretti in MN

Idaho murders photo release puts police on damage control as families fume

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.