Crews investigate house fire in Kent, WA

Crews are investigating a house fire in Kent that broke out Thursday morning.

(Puget Sound Fire)

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews responded to a house fire in the 12500 block of South 259th Street near the Green River. Crews shared photos of the scene on social media just after 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire was burning through the roof. With assistance from Skyway Fire, firefighters deployed hose lines on each side of the house to protect neighboring homes.

(Puget Sound Fire)

Crews were able to knock down the flames in about an hour.

Puget Sound Fire says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Puget Sound Fire.

