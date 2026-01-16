WSP seeks tips after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Kent, WA

The Brief WSP detectives are asking the public to help identify a Lexus sedan believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Kent on Dec. 13. Cirpriano Vadovinos Pio, 55, of Kent, died after being struck while crossing SR-516. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers for a possible reward.



Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are asking for your help identifying the driver of a Lexus who killed a pedestrian in Kent last month.

55-year-old Cipriano Valdovinos Pio from Kent died from multiple blunt force injuries.

(Washington State Patrol)

Based on debris recovered at the scene, detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a 2014-2017 Lexus IS F-Sport sedan. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the driver-side front bumper and driver-side headlight and is likely missing a piece of black plastic cowling from the lower driver-side corner of the front bumper.

Detectives have been working the evidence and following up on leads and are now at the point where they believe a tip from the public could help solve it.

The backstory:

At approximately 11:47 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2025, WSP communications received a 911 call reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on State Route 516, just east of West Meeker Street in Kent.

Witnesses and fire personnel provided medical aid to the pedestrian, who later died.

The investigation determined the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

What you can do:

WSP detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about the vehicle to contact Detective Aidan Lawlor at Aidan.Lawklor@wsp.wa.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a $1,000 cash reward, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You can text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone that you can download for free or go to P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name.

The Source: Information from this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

