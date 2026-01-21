Meta to lay off about 331 employees in Washington state starting March 20

The Brief Meta Platforms Inc. plans to permanently lay off about 331 employees in Washington state beginning March 20, according to a filing with state employment officials. The layoffs will affect workers at offices in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond, as well as nearly 100 remote employees who live in Washington. Meta said employees were notified at least 60 days in advance and will continue to receive pay and benefits until their separation dates.



Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, Inc., plans to lay off approximately 331 employees in Washington state, according to a notice sent to the Washington Employment Security Department.

What we know:

The company said the job cuts are expected to begin March 20 and will be permanent. Employees at facilities in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond will be affected, along with nearly 100 remote workers who live in Washington.

The affected locations include Meta offices at 1101 Dexter Ave. N. and 1531 Utah Ave. S. in Seattle, 1550 121st Ave. NE in Bellevue, and 9845 Willows Road NE in Redmond. The largest number of job cuts, about 105 positions, is expected in Redmond, followed by Bellevue with approximately 89 employees impacted.

What they're saying:

Meta said none of the affected workers are represented by a union, and employees will not have the ability to displace others based on seniority or other factors. The company said the layoffs are not the result of relocating operations or outsourcing positions.

Employees will continue to receive pay and benefits until their separation date, according to the notice. Meta also said it has provided information to eligible workers about available benefits.

The notice was filed under Washington’s worker notification law, which requires employers to give advance notice of large layoffs. Meta said affected employees were notified at least 60 days before their scheduled termination dates.

What's next:

Meta also said that employees who are offered and accept another position within the company before March 20 will not be laid off as part of this action.

