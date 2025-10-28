Meta layoffs to hit Seattle, Bellevue, and Redmond

Dozens of employees will be laid off in the greater Seattle area as Facebook's parent company Meta reorganizes their artificial intelligence operations. The layoffs come just days before the Christmas holiday week.

More than 100 people will be let go on or by Dec. 22, 2025. The employees will be those based in Seattle, Bellevue, and Redmond, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

Keep reading for more about where the layoffs are happening and which departments are impacted.

A photo shows the Meta group logo during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 14, 2023. (ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

The announcement of 101 layoffs at Meta comes the same day that Amazon announced 14,000 layoffs to their corporate workforce. FOX 13 reached out to the Seattle-based company, but their representative said information on exactly how many of those 14,000 positions would be Washington employees was not available to them.

In Seattle, 23 employees will be laid off from their Dexter Avenue location. This will be in addition to 48 employees at their 121st Ave. location in Bellevue and four employees on WIllows Road in Redmond.

The company will also let go of 23 remote employees currently working in Washington state.

Why is Meta laying off WA workers?

The company is retracting its Pacific Northwest footprint amid an ongoing reorganization to increase efficiency within their changing artificial intelligence divisions, according to a report from GeekWire.

Included in the departments with layoffs coming this December are:

Meta AI Group

AI Assistant Group

Meta AI Studio Group

Multimedia Group

Foundations - Shared Services Group

More departments and positions are listed within Meta's announcement, linked below.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.