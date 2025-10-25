Wind, rain causing power outages across Puget Sound region

About 15,000 customers lost power early Saturday as wind and rain picked up across the region. Puget Sound Electricity has crews working to restore service and got the outages down to 9,085 as of 11 a.m.

Local perspective:

The area between Mt. Vernon and Bellingham see a larger outage area with 17 reported incidents heading into the early afternoon on Oct. 25. There are 10 outages in Seattle, 2 in Tacoma and 6 in the Kitsap County area.

Most current outages in the Seattle area have an estimated time of restoration set between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FOX 13 has issued a weather alert day as the weekend kicks off. While this is not a major storm, increasing winds, mountain snow, and continued rain could cause problems, especially later Saturday.

PSE outage map as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25

What's next:

Much of Puget Sound could see gusts up to 35 or 45 mph. Tacoma, Mukilteo and Olympia could see gusts up to 50 mph.

There is a high wind warning along the lower Washington coast until 11 p.m. and a wind advisory from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday for the greater Puget Sound region. Winds across the region will decrease Sunday into the earlier part of the week.

What you can do:

Keep reading for tips on dealing with power outages.

Stay Informed: Keep a battery-powered radio or use your smartphone to stay updated on weather conditions and power restoration efforts.

Conserve Heat: If temperatures are low, especially in later evening hours, close off unused rooms to retain heat and use blankets and warm clothing to stay warm. Avoid using gas stoves or ovens for heating.

Use Generators Safely: If using a generator, ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Preserve Food: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain cold temperatures. A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Check on Neighbors: Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance during the outage.

Residents are encouraged to report outages to their respective utility providers and to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during the inclement weather.

