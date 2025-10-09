First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where
STEVENS PASS, Wash. - Washington's mountains could see their first round of snow this week, forecasts project.
Timeline:
Weather models are predicting snow could hit mountain passes as low as 4,500 feet from Sunday into Monday. That includes Stevens Pass, though Snoqualmie Pass will have to wait a bit longer.
Mountain peaks at elevations of 5,000 feet or higher could see between 3-6 inches of snow this weekend. That means several inches are possible in areas like the North Cascades Highway heading into next week.
Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet Sunday and Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Again, snowy conditions are only expected in the mountains, with lower elevation areas expected to see another round of fall rain. Lingering showers are expected in Seattle through Tuesday.
As temperatures start to cool down across western Washington, FOX 13 Seattle is tracking the latest conditions at the passes as the first round of snowfall arrives.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.