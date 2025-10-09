First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

The Brief Washington's mountains may see snow this weekend, with elevations above 4,000 feet affected. Areas like Stevens Pass could receive a dusting of snow, while lower elevations will experience fall rain. FOX 13 Seattle is monitoring conditions as temperatures drop and snowfall begins.



Washington's mountains could see their first round of snow this week, forecasts project.

Timeline:

Weather models are predicting snow could hit mountain passes as low as 4,500 feet from Sunday into Monday. That includes Stevens Pass, though Snoqualmie Pass will have to wait a bit longer.

Mountain peaks at elevations of 5,000 feet or higher could see between 3-6 inches of snow this weekend. That means several inches are possible in areas like the North Cascades Highway heading into next week.

Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet Sunday and Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Again, snowy conditions are only expected in the mountains, with lower elevation areas expected to see another round of fall rain. Lingering showers are expected in Seattle through Tuesday.

Related article

As temperatures start to cool down across western Washington, FOX 13 Seattle is tracking the latest conditions at the passes as the first round of snowfall arrives.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle mayor announces National Guard defense plan, issues executive orders

Man charged in WA State Capitol break-in, vandalism

Major delays expected on I-5, I-405 during busy Seattle sports weekend

Man shot in the face in South Seattle

Docs: Everett, WA man accused of setting fire to adult stores

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.