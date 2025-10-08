Docs: Everett, WA man accused of setting fire to adult stores

The Brief Everardo Perez Santana, a 48-year-old Everett man, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to two adult shops on the night of October 1, facing charges including first-degree arson, burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. The first arson occurred at Airport Video around 7:45 p.m., where Santana reportedly poured liquid and set the building on fire while inside with customers; he fled before deputies arrived. The second arson took place at the Love Zone just before 10 p.m., with Santana setting the building and door on fire; deputies tracked him down at a nearby Value Village parking lot.



An Everett man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to two adult shops last week.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Everardo Perez Santana faces two counts of first-degree life arson, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Timeline:

Both arsons occurred the night of Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The first sex store arson

The first was reported around 7:45 p.m. at Airport Video, located at Center Rd and Airport Rd. The 911 caller said they saw a suspect walk into the store, pour some kind of liquid, then set fire to the building while he was still inside with several customers.

The suspect had run by the time deputies arrived, so they reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

The second arson

Just hours later, another arson was reporter just before 10 p.m. at the Love Zone, located near 57th St SE and Evergreen Way.

The 911 caller said a man set the building on fire, then set the door on fire. He described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, with long brown hair, a salmon-colored jacket, blue jeans, tan shoes and a blue backpack.

When deputies arrived, they were able to track down the suspect, who they found down the street in the parking lot of a Value Village on Pecks Dr and Evergreen Way.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Everardo Perez Santana.

Deputies tried to arrest Santana, who they say ignored their commands and ran from them. They sent a K9 after him and were able to take Santana into custody. Deputies say they searched Santana and found methamphetamine.

According to authorities, the arson did an estimated $2,500–$3,000 in damage to the store.

Santana was taken into custody, and deputies referred felony charges to Snohomish County Court.

