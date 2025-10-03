Police: Delivery driver shoots US postal worker in Everett, WA

The Brief A delivery driver was arrested for allegedly shooting a U.S. postal worker in Everett on Friday at the West Mall Place Apartments. The postal worker was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Providence Hospital for treatment; police have assured there is no danger to the public. The incident is under investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



Police arrested a delivery driver accused of shooting a U.S. postal worker in Everett on Friday.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting around 12:50 p.m. at the West Mall Place Apartments, located on W Mall Dr just north of Hwy 99.

They found the victim, a USPS postal worker, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the postal worker to Providence Hospital for treatment.

Officers also took the package delivery driver suspected of shooting them into police custody.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Police are still investigating the incident; this story will be updated as information becomes available.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

'South Hill Rapist' released to halfway house in Federal Way

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.