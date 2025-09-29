Family of 13-year-old sues City of Everett over cable that caused deadly bike crash
EVERETT, Wash. - The family of a 13-year-old boy who died after colliding with a braided cable while riding an electric bike is suing the City of Everett over the fatal crash.
The complaint alleges the city knew about the cable, which was strung between a neighbor's fence post and a traffic bollard.
The backstory:
The crash happened on May 2, 2025, where Emiliano Munoz rode his e-bike off 5th Avenue West onto a grassy area toward a cul-de-sac. While going through the grassy area, Munoz ran into the wire, which the lawsuit claims was "barely visible."
Munoz was badly hurt in the accident, and he later died at Harborview Medical Center. The cable was removed shortly after.
The cable was illegally installed and set up right off a public right of way, the lawsuit states.
Dig deeper:
The Everett Police Department previously made note of the cable after an April 2024 incident, where a truck fleeing from police ran into the cable. The complaint also says the city knew about the cable from regular inspections by utilities, maintenance, public works, and graffiti patrols, in addition to the police report.
The lawsuit claims the city allowed the "unreasonably dangerous cable" to remain in place, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Emiliano Munoz.
Munoz's family is seeking compensation to cover damages, costs and attorney fees. The city of Everett has until October 14 to respond to the complaint.
The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, the lawyer representing the family of Emiliano Munoz and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.