Edmonds, WA man suspected of spa attack to get mental health evaluation

The case against a man accused of attacking two massage therapists in Edmonds was delayed once again. The 48-year-old suspect, Colin Boswell, was scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday at the Snohomish County Courthouse. However, a judge said the court hearing was stricken due to concerns about Boswell’s mental health.

Judge Millie M. Judge said the court learned on Wednesday that Boswell had been making statements that put his mental health into question. It raised concerns about his competency to stand trial.

Judge explained Boswell will be evaluated, and those results will determine how the case moves forward.

This new delay comes after Boswell refused to appear for the last five scheduled court hearings, one reason being his defense attorney told the court he did not want media to capture his client in jail clothes. The court granted that request.

According to the Washington State Office of the Courts website, taxpayers bear the indirect costs of each court delay. Tax dollars are used to cover additional staff time, judicial resources, and jail expenses.

Edmonds, WA massage therapists assaulted

On September 8, Edmonds Police Department said Boswell stormed into the Eva Spa Massage, locked the door, and used a metal coat rack to beat two massage therapists until they were unconscious. One customer escaped.

Police said after Boswell drove away from the spa, witness descriptions helped officers find him parked across the street in a business plaza. Court documents said he was wearing bloody gloves.

The documents also said while officers apprehended Boswell, he allegedly said, "I’m very displeased that I didn’t kill those ladies, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I didn’t even bring a blade."

Contrary to Boswell’s alleged statement, court documents show during an officer-conducted frisk, a Leatherman knife was removed from his pocket.

The 48-year-old was booked into Snohomish County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000. Charges against him include attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment.

