Edmonds, WA spa attack suspect charged with attempted murder

A man accused of brutally beating two massage therapists at an Edmonds spa is now facing multiple felony charges, but he has yet to appear in court.

Prosecutors charged 48-year-old Colin Boswell with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and first-degree burglary, according to court documents. Boswell has missed three scheduled court appearances this week.

The backstory:

The attack happened Sunday at the Eva Spa in Edmonds. Investigators said Boswell stormed into the business, locked the door and began beating two women masseuses with a metal coat rack until they were unconscious.

When police arrested him, officers found a Leatherman knife on him. Court documents state he never used it during the attack, relying instead on the metal coat rack.

Edmonds police tell FOX 13 the case has shaken even their most seasoned detectives. Leadership says its one that raises the hair on the back of your neck pointing to the prolonged nature of the assault, the fact it occurred in broad daylight and Boswell’s disturbing statements after his arrest.

What they're saying:

In custody, Boswell allegedly told detectives, "I’m very displeased that I didn’t kill those ladies, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I didn’t even bring a blade."

Detectives believe the attack, which spilled out onto the street, was targeted. They suspect Boswell knew one or both victims.

What's next:

A judge set his bail at $1 million. Boswell remains in jail and is expected back in court Monday.

