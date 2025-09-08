Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

The Brief A 48-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking two employees at an Edmonds massage parlor with a metal coat rack on Sunday night. Police say the man, who was a former customer, forced his way into the business, assaulted the two women, and then fled the scene. He was found a short time later in a nearby parking lot, wearing blood-stained gloves, and allegedly told officers he was upset he "did not kill the victims."



A 48-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after an alleged violent attack on two employees at an Edmonds massage parlor on Sunday night, police said.

What we don't know:

The incident happened before 5:45 p.m. at the Eva Spa Massage on Edmonds Way.

Investigators said the suspect, a former customer, was recognized by an employee as he approached the spa. Surveillance video shows the man forcing his way into the business, locking the door behind him. The employee at the entrance then moved away.

According to police, the suspect began to assault the employee as she retreated into a room where the second employee was working with a customer. The suspect then attacked both employees with a metal coat rack.

Both victims escaped, but the suspect followed them and continued to assault them before leaving the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victims unconscious.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their laceration and injuries to their faces and head.

According to police, multiple witnesses told officers the suspect fled across the street and was in the parking lot of another business complex. Officers located the suspect, who was wearing gloves and had blood dripping from them, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said as they were handcuffing him, the suspect made statements that "he was upset that he did not kill the victims."

The customer told investigators he heard the suspect make statements indicating that this was a targeted incident. He was not hurt during the attack.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Police are still investigating what led up to the attack.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect leaving the business is asked to call the Edmonds Police Department at 425-407-3999 or leave tips at policetips@edmondswa.gov.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Edmonds Police Department.

