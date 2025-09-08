WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer due in court

The Brief Michael Scaletta-Teates was arrested by Bremerton police for allegedly impersonating an Edmonds police officer. He was found at a police scene in a dark SUV with police lights, wearing body armor and a metallic-looking police badge. Teates, who is a convicted felon, was also running security for a local business and was taken into custody with a firearm and police equipment.



A man accused of pretending to be an Edmonds police officer is expected to make an appearance in Kitsap County Court this week.

Bremerton police say they arrested Michael Scaletta-Teates last week after he showed up at a police scene, dressed as a cop, and wearing what looked like a fake Edmond's Police Department badge.

Witnesses who saw him arrested say he was taken into custody in the parking area behind a Salvation Army Shelter in Bremerton.

"We saw the cops pull up and put him in silver handcuffs and everything," said J. Void, who lives at the Salvation Army Shelter in Bremerton.

Void is one of nearly a dozen residents that we talked to there who say they witnessed Michael Scaletta-Teates being taken into custody in the parking area.

They also say he was in an SUV that looked like an official law enforcement vehicle.

"He pulled in. It was a dark blue SUV with tinted windows, could not see inside, and a strange set of lights attached to the top and the sides," said Void. "He was wearing police gear."

Residents who saw the badge say it looked real.

They also tell FOX 13 he had checked people in at the shelter the night before the arrest, while acting as a security agent.

"He performed wand checks on everyone as a normal security guard would do, but he was very nervous," said Void.

Bremerton Police say they were first alerted to the case after Teates arrived at a police scene in an unmarked Ford Explorer with blue police lights.

He identified himself as an off-duty Edmonds Police detective, according to police, and wore body armor and what investigator described as a metallic Edmonds Police badge.

Police say they investigated and say officers learned he was a convicted felon who had been running security for a nearby business while committing "law enforcement acts" in the downtown corridor.

He was taken into custody with a firearm and a large amount of police equipment, according to the Bremerton police at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

"His lights did come on at one point, and they flashed red, green, blue and yellow," said Void recounting what she noticed about his vehicle.

Void and other residents say the Stephen Group International typically runs security for the Salvation Army shelter. While FOX 13's crews were talking to residents there Sunday, two men who appeared to be security guards who were wearing "Stephen Group International" patches, approached the crew and told them they had to leave the Salvation Army parking lot. They also stated they couldn't comment on the arrest.

FOX 13 reached out to the Stephen Group International and left a message, asking if Teates worked for the company, and we are waiting to hear back.

Other non-security staff who appeared to be working inside the shelter also told FOX 13 they couldn't comment on the arrest.

"This is just scary to see this happen in the place that I call home," said Void.

Bremerton Police say if you suspect someone is impersonating an officer, these are some tips to stay safe;

1. You can ask the officer for their name and badge number.

2. Call 911 and ask if the name and badge number given is valid.

3. Call 911 and request a second officer to the traffic stop.

4. Call 911 and verify with them an officer is in the area.

5. If being stopped, slow your speed, activate your signal, and pull over to a safe, well-lit area.

BPD also released a statement:

"The subject was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree. If anyone has had suspicious encounters with this subject where he was impersonating or representing himself as a police officer, please call Bremerton Police at 360-473-5220. Case number B25-004721."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bremerton Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling.

