2 WA cyclists killed in first week of August, deputies issue warning

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has announced that two separate deadly crashes involving bicyclists have happened just days apart.

In the first week of August, a 25-year-old man from Suquamish, and a 42-year-old man from Bremerton were killed on the road.

Crash sites involving bicyclists in Kitsap County. (KCSO)

Timeline:

The driver who hit the Bremerton man on Saturday, Aug. 9, was arrested for vehicular homicide as first responders reported he was driving under the influence.

The Suquamish man was hit on Aug . 6 and died of his injuries at the hospital. The driver who hit him was not impaired.

Both bicyclists were riding at night, in the dark, and without lights or reflective clothing on, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"If you're going to ride a bicycle at night, make sure you equip it with high-quality, bright lights on the front and back. Wear reflective clothing that alerts oncoming drivers. And avoid dark, unlit roads if possible."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news