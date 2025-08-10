‘It’s all gone’: Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

One Sultan family is in shock after a fire at their family business destroyed everything inside. "It’s all gone," Jeff Vick, owner of Vick’s Burger Shack said.

He was still in disbelief as he showed FOX 13 the damage. Vick lives next door to the business and, late Friday night, he said he looked out his window and saw the smoke billowing up out of the top of the shack. Vick told FOX 13, it’s a total loss.

Twelve years of memories and hard work melted and burned to the ground.

"It’s really surreal. You kind of feel like you’re watching someone else’s story, like it didn’t really happen to you, but it did," Jennifer Vick, sister and administrator at Vick’s Burger Shack said.

The family said the fire started between 11:30 p.m. Friday and midnight. They don’t know the exact cause, but said it appears some type of equipment malfunction ignited the fire. "One day you’re open and the next day it’s what are you going to do," Jeff Vick said.

"They were here for 12 years and to hear, it’s gone up in flames, it’s like what are we going to do now and how are we going to support our family and our employees? It’s devastating," Jennifer Vick said.

She started a GoFundMe to help them support their seven employees and to help with their reopening efforts.

"I believe we can get back on our feet and get this place back open," Jeff Vick said.

They told FOX 13, they are in communication with their insurance company right now to find out what they’ll cover, but it is a slow process.

They also add that they are incredibly grateful for all the community support they’ve already received.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Veteran Seattle cop Deanna Nollette awarded $3M in settlement

TSA warns flyers to avoid public USB ports

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news