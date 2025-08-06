TSA warns flyers to avoid public USB ports

The Brief The TSA warns travelers about "juice jacking," where hackers install malware in USB ports at airports, potentially compromising devices plugged into them. SEA Airport officials assure travelers that their USB ports are safe, citing extensive upgrades and no reported incidents. TSA recommends using a "TSA-compliant" power brick or battery pack and advises against using free public WiFi for online purchases.



The TSA is warning flyers to think twice before plugging your phone into USB ports at airports, in an effort to avoid hackers.

TSA reports that hackers can install malware into USB ports at airports. If you plug your device into the port, you may be at risk.

TSA calls it "juice jacking" or "port jacking."

Behind USB port malware

What they're saying:

People traveling at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tell FOX 13 Seattle they have heard about the concept.

"I don’t like to plug into the USB ports because I hear that people can hack your phone or steal your information," said Emma Wong.

Airport officials with SEA tell FOX 13 Seattle flyers are safe at the airport.

"Airports have been doing upgrades for millions of dollars for projects. So, why would we spend that kind of money into something that will be a problem for our customers," said Perry Cooper with SEA Airport. "We’ve seen no one that’s had any problems with that. We’ve had no incidents reported," he added.

What you can do:

TSA suggests using a "TSA-compliant" power brick or battery pack.

TSA also warns against using free public WiFi, especially if you’re planning on making online purchases.

